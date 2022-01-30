NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.76.

GOOGL opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,831.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,808.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,801.56 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

