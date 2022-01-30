NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

