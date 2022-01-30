NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,490 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of H&R Block worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,948,000 after purchasing an additional 149,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in H&R Block by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,816,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 63.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after acquiring an additional 811,238 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 7.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,889,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after acquiring an additional 122,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

