NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $13.70 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $70.55 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34.

