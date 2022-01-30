NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,637 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR stock opened at $281.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

