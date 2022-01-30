NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $8.53 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 102.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.73.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $282.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $144.21 and a one year high of $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

