NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $9.96 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 66,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 875,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,411,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

