NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $561.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $674.42 and its 200 day moving average is $623.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

