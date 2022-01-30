NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after buying an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after buying an additional 503,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after buying an additional 711,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $177.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.64.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

