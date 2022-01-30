NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,651 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

