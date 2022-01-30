NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 2,782 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Novartis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Novartis by 3,631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after acquiring an additional 704,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 401,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $86.40. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

