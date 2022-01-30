NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 357,736 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 166.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,736 shares during the period. Ashland Global comprises about 3.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.94% of Ashland Global worth $51,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH opened at $95.40 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.73 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.34.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASH. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

