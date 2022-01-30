NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 3,927 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.6% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $26,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $301.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.51.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

