NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 106,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $103.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

