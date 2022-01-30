NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 301 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $366.54 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

