Newton Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.75 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Newton has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $21.75 million and $3.97 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047748 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.07 or 0.06830631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,777.91 or 1.00170689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052235 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

