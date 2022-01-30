NEXT 1-Day Volume Tops $154.00 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0831 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT has a total market cap of $517,429.70 and approximately $154.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00285340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002030 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

