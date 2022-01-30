NEXT.coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,953.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $281.19 or 0.00760934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00239034 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00030740 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002742 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024739 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.