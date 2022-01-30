NFT Index Price Reaches $1,930.72 on Exchanges (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for $1,930.72 or 0.05064268 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $561.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT Index has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00046919 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00108238 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

