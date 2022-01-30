NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Cap of $7.52 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $38,135.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00045683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00108556 BTC.

NFT (NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

