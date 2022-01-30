NFTify (N1) Reaches Market Capitalization of $820,270.83

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a market capitalization of $820,270.83 and approximately $3,708.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.65 or 0.06781111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,639.17 or 1.00066735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00052109 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

