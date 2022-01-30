NFTLootBox (LOOT) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $901,869.74 and $31,771.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for $39.91 or 0.00105209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00049090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.74 or 0.06845860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,923.57 or 0.99978841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00054344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

