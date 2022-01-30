Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLSN. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 874,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after acquiring an additional 683,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLSN opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

