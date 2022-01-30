Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Up 88.9% in January

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHNKY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. 115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. Nihon Kohden has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of -0.56.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

