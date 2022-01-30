NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,726 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,323 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $58,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,376 shares of company stock worth $37,344,317. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $145.91 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $230.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

