Nimiq Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.05 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $25.40 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,020.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.22 or 0.06888952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.36 or 0.00290253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.00777486 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00066542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.00397163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00239332 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,493,367,145 coins and its circulating supply is 8,879,117,145 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

