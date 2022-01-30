Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the December 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NPNYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NPNYY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,833. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 26.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

