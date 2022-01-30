NKN (NKN) Reaches Market Cap of $142.90 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One NKN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NKN has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. NKN has a market cap of $142.90 million and $4.01 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00122757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00179090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

