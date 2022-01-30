NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of NMI worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NMI by 4,629.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 616,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 603,830 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NMI by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after acquiring an additional 388,316 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 192.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 369,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 242,891 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 32.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 155,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NMI by 216.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 152,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.