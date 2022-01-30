NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370,748 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of NMI worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NMI by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,678,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,082 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,514,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,345 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NMI by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after purchasing an additional 388,316 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,860,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,077,000 after purchasing an additional 48,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NMI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 87,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

