NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,669,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 3.11% of NMI worth $60,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth about $101,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of NMI by 10.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NMI by 19.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

NMI stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

