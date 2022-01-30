NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Down 36.2% in January

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NNGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NN Group from €42.00 ($47.73) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

NNGRY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.87. 31,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. NN Group has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $29.64.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

