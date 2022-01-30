Noir Price Tops $0.0057 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Noir has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Noir has a market cap of $115,801.01 and $181.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00179856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00027524 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00075526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.09 or 0.00374241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,477,012 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

