Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,638,600 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the December 31st total of 1,385,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NNFSF remained flat at $$5.80 during trading hours on Friday. Nongfu Spring has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.

About Nongfu Spring

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

