Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,631 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Nordstrom worth $46,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $86,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 546.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

