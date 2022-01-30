Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $303.43.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $271.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $236.10 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.80 and its 200 day moving average is $270.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.