Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $27,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $917,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $488,785,000 after buying an additional 75,416 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,567,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $271.99 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $236.10 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

