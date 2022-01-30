Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,791 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Norfolk Southern worth $55,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $917,237,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after buying an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after buying an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $373,567,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,524,000 after buying an additional 100,346 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $271.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $236.10 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

