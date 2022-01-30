North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Short Interest Update

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NAAC opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. North Atlantic Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 234,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

