Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Up 79.2% in January

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 47.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 187,856 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 191,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

NTIC stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

