NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.23. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

