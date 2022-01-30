Novacoin Trading 10.9% Higher This Week (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges. Novacoin has a total market cap of $324,694.23 and approximately $867.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,593.40 or 1.00061363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00071416 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00020695 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00030632 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.72 or 0.00488994 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

