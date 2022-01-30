NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Separately, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

