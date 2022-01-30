Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,516,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after buying an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after buying an additional 264,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after buying an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

