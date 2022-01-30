Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,579,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Nuance Communications worth $197,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $27,113,776.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sanjay Vaswani sold 42,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $2,358,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,801. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.08 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

