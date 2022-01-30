Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the December 31st total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.05. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.