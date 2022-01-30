Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the December 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NAC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. 118,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,404. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
