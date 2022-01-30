Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the December 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NAC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. 118,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,404. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAC. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,199,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after buying an additional 392,894 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.