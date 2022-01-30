Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Down 43.7% in January

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the December 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 214.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,364,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JGH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. 154,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,060. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

