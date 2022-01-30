Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NNY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,873. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $946,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.