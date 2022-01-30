Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. 31,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,490. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $184,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $154,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 518,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 55,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

